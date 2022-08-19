Nigeria joins the world to commemorate Humanitarian Day

Nigeria on Thursday marked world Humanitarian day with President Buhari making a maiden visit to the jihadist-hit Maiduguri in Borno state.

His visit was meant to commemorate and pay tribute to aid workers killed in the line of duty. He urges the sector to pay particular attention to "emerging issues" including "the increasing number of orphans and widows.

"World Humanitarian Day is commemorated every year on the 19th of August to pay tribute to humanitarian workers killed and injured in the course of their work, to honour all the aid and health workers who continue despite the odds to provide life-saving support and protection to people most in need," said Babagana Umara Zulum, the Governor of Borno state.

According to the country's Humanitarian Minister Sadiya Farouq, "since 2016 35 aid workers have died, 72 (have been) wounded and 28 kidnapped.

The jihadist violence has killed over 40,000 people and displaced around two million from their homes in the northeast since 2009, according to the UN.

Boko Haram and rival ISWAP are notorious for kidnapping women, children and aid workers.

