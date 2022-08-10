Kenya delays reopening of schools

Kenya has postponed the reopening of school to next Monday as vote counting continues across the country following Tuesday's (August 9) elections.

The schools were scheduled to reopen on Thursday.

Hundreds of primary and secondary schools are normally used as polling stations in Kenya.

In a statement, education minister, Prof George Magoha apologised to the public for any inconveniences that may have been caused by the delay, but said the government was keen on "ensuring the safety and comfort of learners through this period".

Last week's decision to close schools abruptly caught many schools and parents unawares leading to chaotic scenes as parents scrambled to pick their children from schools at short notice.

It could be several days before the official result of the election is known.

But provisional results suggest a tight presidential race between Deputy President William Ruto and former prime minister Raila Odinga.