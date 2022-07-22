SA: Uni student who urinated on books and laptop of black student expelled

The Stellenbosch University, a top South African university, said Thursday it had expelled a white student who was filmed two months ago urinating on a black peer’s books and laptop.

"Mr. Du Toit is found guilty of acting in a racist manner in saying a variation of "it’s a white boy thing", and by doing so, contravening" to clauses of "the Disciplinary Code for Students of SU 2021", a statement issued Thursday by the Stellenbosch University read.

First year white student, Du Toit has been "expelled with immediately effect from Stellenbosch University in terms of the urination Charge and the statement Charge."

Du toit was caught in a video on Sunday, May 15 2022 around 04:00 at Huise Maria residence while urinating on the belongings of a black first-year student who was sleeping in the dorm.

An off-camera student asks him "why are you peeing in my room? The young man with short brown hair and a beige hooded jacket laconically replies "I'm waiting for someone", without interrupting what he is doing.

The university "strongly condemns this destructive, hurtful and racist incident," in a statement Monday.

The university condemned what it called a " hurtful and racist incident" and announced that it had immediately suspended the first-year student, who was captured in the act.

In Thursday's statement, deputy vice chancellor, Deresh Ramjugernath says: "The university takes a zero-tolerance approach to racism, discrimination, prejudice and conduct which assails the dignity of another person".

In May, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola denounced the incident as "akin to urinating on the Constitution itself".

South Africa’s constitution cemented the transition away from white supremacist rule and is often held up as a model of democratic values — even if implementing those values remains a work in progress.