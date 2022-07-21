Lesotho's general elections scheduled on October 7

Lesotho says it will hold its general elections on October 7, in the latest round of polling in the landlocked southern African country.

The date was contained in a notice dated July 19 and signed by the head of the country's electoral commission, Mpaiphele Maqutu, but published on Wednesday.

The mountainous kingdom of 2 million people entirely surrounded by South Africa, Lesotho has suffered repeated bouts of instability and army interference in politics.

The elections were announced after King Letsie III dissolved parliament, in line with procedures to prepare for new polls.

The outgoing parliament failed however to pass a law on electoral reform aimed at ending political volatlity.

The proposed changes would have prohibited lawmakers from switching party allegiance within the first three years of their tenure. The reforms would have also made the king commander of the armed forces - a move aimed at preventing political leaders from meddling in the security services.

Lawmakers elect a prime minister to head government, and the premier usually comes from the party with the majority in 120-seat parliament. Between 2012 and 2017, Lesotho held three elections that resulted in fractious coalitions and turbulence.