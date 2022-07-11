S Africa: At least 130 AK47 bullets were fired at Soweto tavern

A Police Minister in Pretoria South Africa, has told the community of Nomzamo Park, in Soweto that investigators found over 130 spent cartridges from high-calibre weapons at the scene of a deadly mass shooting that took place on Sunday.

Bheki Cele was on Monday.at a community meeting with Nomzamo residents following the attack.

**"We are going to try and increase police visibility, in the streets of this place, we want to take them back, we want to saturate the streets here, it should be us as police ruling the streets here, and not the criminals controlling and ruling the streets."**Bheki Cele, Minister of Police of South Africa

Twelve people were declared dead on the scene and three others succumbed to their injuries in hospital after masked gunmen firing pistols at random burst into a crowded tavern in Soweto, Gauteng.

**"Even yesterday I heard that, and I’m hearing again that people are playing with guns, there’s too many guns here. There’s people who arrive carrying AK47 guns, killing so many people, it simply means there’s too many illegal firearms, therefore we are going to have to clampdown, lockdown the area for about twenty four hours at some point, do a door to door, mattress to mattress searching for these weapons."**Bheki Cele, Minister of Police of South Africa

In another shooting over the weekend; at least 4 persons were killed in Pietermaritzburg. Community members have complained of poor policing and the absence of electricity - which leave people vulnerable to crime.