Tribal clashes kill at least 145 in Sudan

Violence in Sudan resulted in at least 145 dead and over 180 wounded this month according to the United Nations.

The tribal clashes occurred in West Darfur and South Kordofan provinces and were described as the deadliest in recent years.

According to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, the violence erupted last week between two tribes, one Arab the other African, over a land dispute.

The clashes took place in the wake of October's military coup that marked an end to the country's short-lived transition to democracy.

According to OCHA, the fighting subsided following the deployment of troops to the area.

Authorities also declared a nightly curfew last week, but tensions remain high.

The violence puts into question the U.N. Security Council decision last year to dismantle the joint U.N.-African Union peacekeeping force’s mandate in the region.

Long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir was removed from power in April 2019 and has been in prison in Khartoum ever since.

Al-Bashir was indicted over a decade ago by the International Criminal Court for genocide and crimes against Humanity perpetrated in Darfur.