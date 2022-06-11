Welcome to Africanews

Sudan: pro-democracy group meets with generals from the government

Press conference amid the meeting between the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change (FFC) and the army in Khartoum, on April 10, 2022.  
By Camille Pauvarel

and Africanews

Sudan

A Sudanese pro-democracy group met with the country's ruling army on Friday, for the first time since the military coup last October. Civilians were represented by members of the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), an alliance which combines several political parties and militants.

"We believe this is an opportunity to end the coup and ensure a safe exit for both the military and the people towards democracy, justice and a new society.", said Yasir Arman, member of the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change at a press conference.

This pro-democracy group which initially refused to sit with the generals led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has been insisting on the necessity of power transfer from the army to civilians and end to all violence against protesters.

"We did not go to these talks to instate a new partnership with the military. We went to put an end to any partnership. Military forces should return to their barracks to do their job, this is obvious, this is the people's demand and a democratic regime should be established, a real civil authority.", insisted Yasir Arman.

Since the military coup, many Human rights groups inside and outside Sudan have been denouncing the violent repression carried out against protesters. UN experts say at least one protester was shot by security forces and another died after inhaling tear gas at the end of May. Human Rights Watch warned at the end of April, hundreds of people were held in prison and mistreated.

