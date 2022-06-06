Egypt pledges 30 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to African states

President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi says that Egypt would supply fellow African states with 30 million doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines.

The president made this announcement on Sunday during the maiden edition of Africa Health ExCon, online news portal, Egypt today reported.

This is in fulfilment of the country's selection as one of six African states that would receive the mRNA technology used in the manufacturing of vaccines and other medical drugs necessary to confront many incurable diseases.

Egypt was among Senegal, Kenya, South Africa, Tunisia and Nigeria that were selected for this purpose in early 2022.

Africa Health ExCon is held by the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement (UPA) and is attended by participants from around 100 countries.

“I want to tell my brothers in Africa that limited resources are never an obstacle in the way of achieving goals,” President Sisi stressed, given that two-panel discussions on the localization of drug manufacturing on the continent took place.

President Sisi vowed to continue sharing know-how and experience with fellow African states in all sectors, and addressed foreign investors saying that the “capabilities of Africa are enormous.”