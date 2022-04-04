Fuel shortage in Kenya leads to price hikes

Many matatu operators have ground their vehicles; the worst affected region is eestern Kenya.

A fuel shortage in Kenya is leading matatu operators to ground their vehicles. The shortage of fuel is causing a hike in prices, particularly in the capital, Nairobi.

Reports suggest that matatu operators have had to wait for hours to fill their vehicles with many petrol stations running out of petrol and diesel. The worst affected region is western Kenya.

According to experts the shortage could take three weeks to stabilize and fuel supplies to return to normal.

Some petrol stations also implemented a fuel cap per customer.