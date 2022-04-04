Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Fuel shortage in Kenya leads to price hikes

Boda Boda motorcycle taxis queue for fuel at a gas station in Nairobi on April 4, 2022.   -  
Copyright © africanews
SIMON MAINA/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Kenya

Many matatu operators have ground their vehicles; the worst affected region is eestern Kenya.

A fuel shortage in Kenya is leading matatu operators to ground their vehicles. The shortage of fuel is causing a hike in prices, particularly in the capital, Nairobi.

Reports suggest that matatu operators have had to wait for hours to fill their vehicles with many petrol stations running out of petrol and diesel. The worst affected region is western Kenya.

According to experts the shortage could take three weeks to stabilize and fuel supplies to return to normal.

Some petrol stations also implemented a fuel cap per customer.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..