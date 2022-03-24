Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Ukraine: Israel sets up a humanitarian field hospital.

A humanitarian field hospital run by the Israeli Ministry of Health, the Sheba Medical Centre, Clalit HMO and medical teams from other Israeli hospitals has started operating in the town of Mostyska in Ukraine. The 66-bed hospital has more than 60 employees and will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It will be able to accommodate 150 patients at a time and will include a triage area, an emergency department, labour and delivery rooms, imaging and telehealth technologies, mental health services, a laboratory, a pharmacy and an outpatient clinic. Israel is the first country to establish a field hospital in Ukraine.

More about
Russia-Ukraine invasion hospital Children

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..