Opposition protests against fuel price hike in India

About 100 members of the youth wing of the opposition Congress party protested on Wednesday against the government's latest hike in fuel and domestic cooking gas prices and demanded a cancellation. The protesters threw a disused two-wheeler through police barricades. Another protester tried to charge the police carrying an empty gas canister. After some scuffles, the police seized some demonstrators and took them away in a bus. The increase in the price of petrol, diesel and cooking gas comes amid rising global crude prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. India imports 80% of its oil needs.