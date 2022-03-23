Welcome to Africanews

Long queues for petrol in Cuba

In Cuba, filling up with petrol has been a nightmare for the past few days, largely because of low production in Venezuela, the supplier. Under a blazing sun, in front of the Malecón, Havana's famous waterfront, dozens of cars queue in a disciplined line that goes twice around the block around the gas station. Lada and Moskvitch brands predominate, as do motorbikes with sidecars, also inherited from the Soviet era, whose drivers push them to save what little fuel they have left.

