Burkina Faso: Transition assembly sworn in

Burkina Faso's transitional assembly formally took office On Tuesday. The 71-member assembly will be responsible for voting on the texts of reforms planned during the transition.

In Ouagadougou, the national assembly was back to business on Tuesday. Burkina Faso's transitional assembly took office two months after a military take—over led to the ouster of former president Kabore.

The assembly will be responsible for voting on texts of reforms planned during the transition. Luc Adolphe Tiao was ready for the taks to start: "We must accompany the transitional government in its unwavering will to free our country from the terrorist grip which is today causing our country to suffer greatly."

During a ceremony, academic Aboubacar Toguyeni, was elected to head the transitional legislative assembly. The body is made up of 71 deputies. 21 appointed by the president and the remainder chosen by the security forces, civil groups, political parties and the country’s 13 regions. If their backgrounds are diverse according to MP Adélaïde Tapsoba Zoungrana, all members share a common goal: "We are all committed to searching peace. That’s it, peace, hoping that the work that is going to take place will enable to achieve peace. The same kind of peace we used to enjoy in Burkina Faso a long time ago."

The establishment of the legislative body follows the adoption of a Transition Charter in early March. It was drawn up after consultations between the ruling junta, political parties, unions and civil society organisations.