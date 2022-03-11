South Africa announces new head of the constitutional court

South African judge Raymond Zondo was appointed on Thursday as head of the constitutional court, the country's highest court.

Justice Zondo was previously in charge of South Africa's inquiry into state corruption under President Jacob Zuma who ruled the country between 2009 and 2018.

The judge was already a deputy president of the court. His appointment by head of state Cyril Ramaphosa follows lengthy televised hearings of the four candidates that took place during February.

Zondo will take office on April 1st, when the commission he chairs will prepare its fourth and final report on state corruption under Zuma.

The court has always maintained that Zuma must comply with the Commission's orders including imprisonment.

Zuma's imprisonment for refusing to testify in July 2021 triggered protests that degenerated into riots and looting that left more than 350 people dead.