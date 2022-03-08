Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Covid: Mozambique records zero infection

Cleared   -  
Copyright © africanews
A health official checks the body temperature of a man.
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Mozambique

Authorities attributed the good result to the mass vaccination campaign and the public's compliance with the social distancing rules.

Mozambique has recorded its first day of zero Covid-19 infections in addition to zero Covid deaths on Monday and zero hospitalisation in 24 hours throughout the country.

Some 18 people were still recovering from Covid.

This milestone is a first since the pandemic started.

Since March 2020, 225,140 infections and 2,196 died afrter contracting the virus.

The authorities attributed the zero cases to the mass vaccination campaign and the public compliance with the social distancing rules.

Their adherence to mask wearing and hand washing also contributed to the record zero covid infection.

The government launched the mass vaccination campaign last year, targetting to inoculate seventeen million inhabitants by late december 2021.

As of 5 March 2022, a total of 23 563 858 vaccine doses have been administered.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..