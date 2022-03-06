Malawi bishops slam president Chakwera

Catholic bishops in Malawi have slammed what they describe as "political bickering" in the government led by President Lazarus Chakwera.

In a pastoral letter, signed by seven bishops and read out Sunday in celebration of Lent, the bishops urged the Tonse Alliance parties to draw up joint programmes of action for the remainder of the government term.

In the letter, the bishops were particularly critical of the slow decision-making of President Chakwera while also appealing for concrete action in the fight against corruption.

According to the bishops, Malawi lacks a legal framework for coalition governments and one is needed in order to fulfill electoral promises and increase accountability.

President Chakwera was elected in 2020