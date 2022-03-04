Police fire tear gas at protesters in Malawi

Police in Malawi have used tear gas to disperse hundreds of protestors that marched on the streets of the capital, Lilongwe, against corruption in government.

The demonstrators were led by a group called Citizens Against Impunity and Corruption.

The march was initially planned for March 2nd but the permission was later withdrawn by the district council.

The protestors pelted the District Council's offices with stones prompting the police response.

"It was a deliberate ploy to fire teargas to scatter the crowd" accused Chisa Mbele, one of the organisers of the march.

The organiser of the march also left a word of warning to the District Commissioner.

"We wanted to say to the district commissioner, don’t be on the wrong side of the equation. Our concerns here are bigger, they concern all Malawians, people in the villages. Even the police officers themselves who are firing the teargas, they are affected by the issue that we are raising here", added Chisa Mbele.

The organisers promised more demonstrations against individuals and institutions involved in corruption across the country.