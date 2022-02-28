Covid becomes a source of inspiration for Brazilian artists

Street artists in Brazil's largest city, São Paulo, have used Covid as inspiration for their work.

If Covid-19 has been a source of discomfort for many around the globe, it has also been a source of inspiration. Or rather, the selfless involvement of people fighting the Covid outbreak has inspired street artists. Sao Paulo gained new colours through its famous street art during the epidemic.

The science and faith mural is one of those latest art pieces. It covers 200 square meters of the facades of Hospital Das Clinicas a medical center in the Brazilian city.

Renowned artist Eduardo Kobra detailed the idea behind his work: "We are here in a medical neighborhood, there are hundreds and hundreds of scientists, doctors working hard, day and night, for the sake of so many patients... and we also have the question of faith that is portrayed here. I think it is also important to trust in God, I think these things change everything."

Faith and hope are recurrent themes of the artists latest work. On another piece he first painted in his studio in the beginning of the pandemic, children from different religious traditions are portrayed praying.

Street artist Priscila Barbosa painted a nurse in another neighborhood. She was inspired by the Flowers4heroes campaign. The movement, which started in 2020 in the United States and was initiated by citizens willing to convey their gratitude towards medical staff and other essential workers. They therefore decided to send flowers. Priscila Barbosa remembers when she executed the piece: "At the time, We knew very little about Covid, so these professionals ended up being the people who gave hope to sick people. I think this is mainly what I wanted to do: portray a person, she has this halo of light, as if she were really the person who brings hope to people, comfort, security and peace."

City dwellers can now admire the work of different graffiti artists. Since late January, the weekly number of Covid cases has decreased in Brazil, a sign of hope indeed.