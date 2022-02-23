Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Abiy Ahmed: We are open for dialogue with TPLF

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks to people after swearing in for a new five-year term at Meskel square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on October 04, 2021.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AMANUEL SILESHI/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

with AFP

Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed opened the door for negotiations with rebel groups in the country.

Abiy was speaking to the members of parliament on Tuesday and further indicated that there have been no negotiations so far but he is open for any future talks with the Tigrayan leaders.

He further stressed that there will be no negotiation against the national interests of Ethiopia.

"So far there has been no negotiation. I hear a lot being said about negotiations, but so far there has been no negotiation. However, the fact that we haven’t had negotiations doesn’t mean there will be no negotiation altogether. Negotiations, dialogue doesn’t mean the problem has been solved, it means seeing whether there’s an alternative route to solve rid of a problem," Abiy told the parliament.

Ethiopian federal forces have been fighting rebels loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) since November 2020.

The country is also messed in a border row with Sudan and a dispute with Egypt and Khartoum over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile river.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..