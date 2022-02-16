Former Zimbabwe footballer shot in South Africa

Former Zimbabwe footballer Charles Yohane has died in South Africa at the age of 48 in a car-jacking incident.

Defender Yohane was in the Warriors' squad for their debut appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2004.

Following retirement from soccer, he had been working in Johannesburg as a football coach and a taxi driver.

His body was found in Soweto on Monday, though it is believed he died on Saturday night.

"He was hijacked, they took his car and shot him in the head," his brother Lewis said.

Yohane moved from Zimbabwe to South Africa in 1996 and played for top-flight side Wits, becoming captain and making a club record 268 appearances from 1997 to 2006.

He became coach of the Wits' developmental side but was released from his job when the club sold its franchise to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in 2020.

Yohane played for Zimbabwe 23 times, quickly establishing himself as his country's first-choice left-back in 1996 when he was playing for Harare side CAPS United.

His friend Innocent Chikoya who played with him at Fire Batteries FC said, "He wasn't a friend, he was a brother, and we have lost him in bad circumstances," Chikoya said.

"I will be collecting his body from the funeral parlour on Thursday and will be taking him home."