Sudanese women's rights campaigner, Amira Osman, freed

After a two-week detention, Sudanese activist Amira Osman was reportedly released on Sunday, February 6.

It is the end of a nightare for Amira Osman. The prominent civil society leader who was reportedly freed on Sunday, had been kept incommunicado since January 22.

On that Saturday evening, armed men wearing civilian clothes stormed her house before imprisoning her in the Women’s prison of Omdurman. It is her family who confirmed her arrestation in the following days.

The arrest sparked condemnation from the United Nations mission in Sudan which said it was "it was outraged" citing a "pattern of violence against women’s rights activists."

Amira Osman campaigned for women's rights in Sudan during the rule of former President Omar al-Bashir. More recently, she’s recently taken part in a string of demonstrations taking place in Sudan to demand the oust of military rule.

Since General Al Burhan power grab in October 2021, activist denounce a heavy-handed crackdown by the military.