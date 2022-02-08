FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly play Brazil's Palmeiras in Tuesday's semi-final clash

Egyptian Al Ahly will have their eyes set on the final of the FIFA club world cup this afternoon when they face Brazilian side Palmeiras in Abu Dahbi, in the semi-final of the club football showcase.

Led by Pitso Mosimane, the African champions will take advantage of the return of their unfortunate finalists of the just concluded Africa cup of nations competition. Six key players will be back to the squad and are expected to allow the Red Devils do better than last year, where they had finished third on the podium of the tournament by beating same Palmeiras.

"Palmeiras has the biggest advantage over Al Ahly, Palmeiras is fresh. When was the last time Palmeiras played soccer? They have been here for three days. We were here running, getting injured, fighting until the end. So we are Africans, we are fighting, my friend, but God willing, we will make it, God has his grace, and maybe if we win, I think you should talk to FIFA and say, what's the point now? What are you trying to say if they can lose twice to the Africans? They should play first, yes, and then we should play last because this time we beat them, they should play first, but as you know, FIFA, CAF, I don't want to come to that."Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly coach.

Only two African clubs have reached the final of the Club World Cup since its inception in 2000. The Congolese TP Mazembe beat Inter Milan in 2010 and the Moroccan Raja Casablanca got dominated by Bayern in 2013.

If Ahly succeeds in the feat this afternoon, they could well face Chelsea in the final next Saturday.