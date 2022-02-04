FIFA Club World Championship: Al Ahly to miss six players to AFCON final

Abu Dhabi will play a key part of world football scenes this weekend as the United Arab Emirates UAE hosts the FIFA Club World Championship.

And like last year it is Egyptian side Al Ahly, the last African Champions League winners, who will be representing the continent in the competition.

They face Mexico's Monterrey this Saturday with a ticket to the semi-finals at stake next week.

Iconic South African coach Pitso Mosimane will be without its international players who will play the AFCON final in Yaounde on Sunday. Six of his players will play in the Egyptian side in that final against Senegal.

"Al Ahly as a club will always support the national team over any individual or club games. Al Ahly will always prioritise the interests of the country and Egypt over the interests of the club. I wish the national team success in winning the Africa Cup (of Nations), but the national team players will be absent only for our first match and will join us in the second." Sami Kumsan, Al Ahly assistant coach.

There will only be a second game if the Egyptians overcome Monterrey Rayados on saturday. They would then face South American champions, Palmeiras from Brazil.