Robot bartenders and meals delivered from the sky at Beijing Winter Olympics

The eye-catching setup has drawn a lot of attention, with plates of food descending from the ceiling to diners below. A large bank of turning cylinders cook your order, before tipping it onto a plate. That's then picked up by a pulley and taken to a robot that runs along tracks hanging from the ceiling until it reaches its target table. And if you need a cocktail after a hard day hiking around the gigantic media centre, a robot arm is ready to shake it for you. But a waiter is on hand for the final move of placing your drink on the counter.

