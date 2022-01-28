Welcome to Africanews

Snow in Lebanon as cold front intensifies

The town of Chebaa is used to snow in January but a recent storm, which has blanketed most of Lebanon, has left the town with snowfall the town hasn't been seen in a decade. Snow trucks struggle to keep up with the amount of snow, leading many mountainous roads in Lebanon closed due to the weather. A winter storm has been battering the eastern Mediterranean, bringing heavy rains and wind to the Middle East this past week. Temperatures reached below 0 Celsius in some parts of the Middle East.

