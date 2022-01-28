Reactions in Bamako after the withdrawal of Danish soldiers from Mali

Malians react in Bamako to the withdrawal of Danish soldiers from their country. They believe that this departure is "normal" and that it is "a good thing".

Bokar Sangaré, a researcher,says the country awaits to see the consequences on the deployment of the Takuba force on the territory.

"What Bamako wanted was in fact to impose a bilateral process of negotiations with the member countries of the Takuba force, beyond or outside the initial process negotiated by the French force, which is Barkhane, and it was not known whether these countries would agree to enter into these negotiations in a bilateral framework with Bamako. The question is whether the other countries will accept this or whether they will also do as the Danish did, i.e. leave."

Denmark announced Thursday it would withdraw a newly deployed contingent of 100 troops from Mali after repeated demands, which Copenhagen denounced as a "political game" by the military junta.

Danish foreign affaires minister,jeppe kofod, labelled the situation a game in which Mali doesn't want a quick way back to democracy.

The Danish army said it would take "several weeks" to bring home soldiers and equipment.