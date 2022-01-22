Welcome to Africanews

Police and demonstrators clash in Burkina Faso

By Africanews

Burkina Faso

In Burkina Faso, clashes broke out on Saturday between police and demonstrators in the capital, Ouagadougou.

Riot police had to resort to tear gas to disperse the crowds who came out to protest against insecurity.

The demonstrators erected barricades in several places.

Last Thursday a government spokesperson justified the decision to block Facebook access in the lead-up to banned protests.

Previously, the mayor's office had banned the demonstration planned for Saturday.

Since 2015 that Burkina Faso faces a spiral of violence attributed to armed jihadist groups.

