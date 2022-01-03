Welcome to Africanews

Kenyan conservationist Richard Leakey dead at 77

By Africanews

Kenya

World-renowned Kenyan conservationist Richard Leakey passed away on Sunday at the age of 77 years old, according to a statement released on Sunday by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta,

Leakey, who also had a career as a politician in Kenya, became famous when he unearthed evidence that helped prove Mankind evolved in Africa.

His most famous find happenned in 1984 with the uncovering of an extraordinary, near-complete Homo Erectus skeleton.

During his life, Richard Leakey was also head of Kenya's Wildlife Service (KWS) where he spearheaded a campaign to end poaching of elephant ivory.

