Kenyan conservationist Richard Leakey dead at 77

Kenya
World-renowned Kenyan conservationist Richard Leakey passed away on Sunday at the age of 77 years old, according to a statement released on Sunday by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta,
Leakey, who also had a career as a politician in Kenya, became famous when he unearthed evidence that helped prove Mankind evolved in Africa.
His most famous find happenned in 1984 with the uncovering of an extraordinary, near-complete Homo Erectus skeleton.
During his life, Richard Leakey was also head of Kenya's Wildlife Service (KWS) where he spearheaded a campaign to end poaching of elephant ivory.
