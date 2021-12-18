Hike in Omicron cases crippling small businesses in South Africa

Small business owners in South Africa are beginning to feel the brunt of the surge in coronavirus.

Usually as the yuletide is approaching, businesses are hopeful to cash in but it appears the same may not be said about this year, as the season already looks bleak for some businesses.

In south Jonesburg South Africa for instance, a small business owner who runs a salon laments on how appointments has reduced due to the coronavirus scare.

"…when the Omicron variant was announced, you know, immediately you can see bookings drop." Nelly Perman, Director of Maemo Salon said.

The case of Nelly is a reflection of most small businesses and even big organisatisations not only in South Africa but also across the world.

Nelly is of the opinion; businesses may now have to define other strategies to be able to meet their target.

"I do think that 2022 is going to be just as tough and so as an entrepreneur, you're always trying to think how to mitigate, how to be creative, how to bring in those customers."

With the hope of a corona virus free 2022, Nelly will in the meantime have to manage the few clients she gets on daily basis to keep.