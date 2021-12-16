Mozambique: President Nyusi warns of restrictions to the unvaccinated

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, has urged people to comply with measures to control the spread of the new coronavirus variant.

He told everyone to get vaccinated against Covid-19 while threatening to introduce restrictions of services to unvaccinated people.

This comes amid a rise in recent days in the number of daily infections.

On Tuesday, the country registered more than 700 cases, a situation that has been worsening every day this month amid emergence of the new Omicron variant.

The country has already confirmed 17 cases of the Omicron variant.

Last month saw a steep decline in the number of daily infections, with the coronavirus figures being in the single digits before they started to rise this month.