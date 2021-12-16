Welcome to Africanews

Mozambique: President Nyusi warns of restrictions to the unvaccinated

By Africanews

COVID-19

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, has urged people to comply with measures to control the spread of the new coronavirus variant.

He told everyone to get vaccinated against Covid-19 while threatening to introduce restrictions of services to unvaccinated people.

This comes amid a rise in recent days in the number of daily infections.

On Tuesday, the country registered more than 700 cases, a situation that has been worsening every day this month amid emergence of the new Omicron variant.

The country has already confirmed 17 cases of the Omicron variant.

Last month saw a steep decline in the number of daily infections, with the coronavirus figures being in the single digits before they started to rise this month.

