Mozambique: President Nyusi warns of restrictions to the unvaccinated

COVID-19
Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, has urged people to comply with measures to control the spread of the new coronavirus variant.
He told everyone to get vaccinated against Covid-19 while threatening to introduce restrictions of services to unvaccinated people.
This comes amid a rise in recent days in the number of daily infections.
On Tuesday, the country registered more than 700 cases, a situation that has been worsening every day this month amid emergence of the new Omicron variant.
The country has already confirmed 17 cases of the Omicron variant.
Last month saw a steep decline in the number of daily infections, with the coronavirus figures being in the single digits before they started to rise this month.
