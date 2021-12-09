Africa’s space industry [Business Africa]

Business Africa
In this new episode of Business Africa, we explore the african space sector with our guest Sékou Ouedraogo, aeronautical engineer and president of AASO, the African Aeronautics & Space Organization.
Telecommunications, education, or even help with agriculture ... when satellites support the development of Africa. More and more countries are getting into space, and the economic benefits are considerable.
Nigeria’s music: a lucrative sector
Nigerian artists make the whole world dance. We will focus on the Nigerian music industry, which as you will see is a sector that generates millions of dollars and employs thousands of people.
“Made in Senegal” food
In Senegal, consumers are increasingly attracted by local products. And this, to the delight of small local businesses, and the Senegalese government, who wants to promote it.
01:30
Nigeria President inaugurates new warships at Lagos naval dockyard
02:17
South Africa: Male grooming enhancing business in beauty sector
02:22
Sylvester Oromoni: The tragic death of a 12 year old Nigerian boy bullied in school
01:02
Pics of the day: Decmber 7, 2021
Go to video
Pics of the day: December 6, 2021
01:52
Mixed reactions trail Nigeria compulsory workers vaccination