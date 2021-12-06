Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Pics of the day: December 6, 2021

Pics of the day: December 6, 2021
Sudanese demonstrators lift placards during a rally in Khartoum Bahri, on December 6, 2021, to protest a deal that saw the Prime Minister reinstated after his ouster in a mili   -  
Copyright © africanews
-/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with afp

World Tour

Africanews samples the best pictures of the day’s news.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..