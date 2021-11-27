Police fire tear gas at protesters in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso
The authorities in Burkina Faso fired tear gas at protesters during an anti-government rally in the capital, Ouagadougou.
The violence took place this Saturday as hundreds of protesters converged on Place de la Nation, one of the main squares of the city.
The crowds wanted to vent their anger against the failure of president Kabore to deal with extremist violence in the country.
The demonstartion took place against a background of a suspension of mobile networks that was extended for 96 hours last Wednesday.
Groups linked to Al-Qaida and the so-called Islamic State have been active in the country since 2015 killing around 2000 people and displacing 1.4 million from their homes.
