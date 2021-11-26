South Africans react to new covid-19 variant

South Africa
A new coronavirus variant which has been detected in South Africa. scientists say is a concern
because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread in provinces like Gauteng and
Limpopo.
South Africans say this will further impact livelihoods.
"We've passed difficult times during lockdown level 5. I think if we follow the protocol, not be
scared of getting injected and follow the Presidents example then nothing will be difficult."
South Africa's Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla says over the last four to five days there has been
an exponential rise in new COVID-19 cases. Another citizen says she's unsafe.
" I feel like it is so scary especially because they are saying they don't know if the vaccine are
going to protect us. So us that got vaccinated it is still scary. We're thinking oh my gosh what will
happen? Do we need to get to another shot. It's really really scary because we are in the midst of
people "
In response to the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant in the country, the UK government has
placed South Africa and five other countries onto its travel red list.
