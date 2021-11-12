Sudanese general tightens grip on power, reappoints self

Sudan’s top general on Thursday reappointed himself as head of the army-run interim governing body.

There was no immediate reaction by pro-democracy groups to the move by General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, which was announced by state television.

A number of other members of the body sat on the previous council that Burhan headed before he dissolved it in last month’s coup.

Also reappointed to the body on Thursday was the powerful paramilitary leader Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, as vice-president.

And Burhan reappointed as council members another three generals who had served in the previous council, according to the state TV.

Thursday's announcement is seen as a sign that Burhan is tightening his grip on the country, two weeks after he led a coup against civilian leaders.

The development came amid repeated promises from the military that they would hand over power to civilian authorities.

Since the October 25 coup, over 100 government officials and political leaders have been detained, as well as a large number of protesters and activists.

At least 14 anti-coup protesters have been killed due to excessive force used by the security forces, according to Sudanese doctors and the United Nations.

Sudan has been in the midst of a fragile transition since a 2019 pro-democracy uprising led to the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

The 11-member Sovereign Council was first formed in the summer of 2019 after the military signed a power-sharing deal with pro-democracy forces.