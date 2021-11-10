Senegal: police fire tear gas at supporters of Barthelemy Dias

Supporters of opposition figure Barthelemy Dias gathered Wednesday outside a courtroom in Dakar to demonstrate their anger.

Dias, a fierce opponent of the government and candidate for mayor of Dakar, is appealing in a case dating back to 2011.

Police faced the opponents with tear gas in a scene reminiscent of last March's riots.

Barthelemy Dias is one of the main candidates in the mayoral elections taking place in January 2022.