Senegal: police fire tear gas at supporters of Barthelemy Dias

Senegal
Supporters of opposition figure Barthelemy Dias gathered Wednesday outside a courtroom in Dakar to demonstrate their anger.
Dias, a fierce opponent of the government and candidate for mayor of Dakar, is appealing in a case dating back to 2011.
Police faced the opponents with tear gas in a scene reminiscent of last March's riots.
Barthelemy Dias is one of the main candidates in the mayoral elections taking place in January 2022.
