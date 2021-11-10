Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Senegal: police fire tear gas at supporters of Barthelemy Dias

  -  
Copyright © africanews
SEYLLOU/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Senegal

Supporters of opposition figure Barthelemy Dias gathered Wednesday outside a courtroom in Dakar to demonstrate their anger.

Dias, a fierce opponent of the government and candidate for mayor of Dakar, is appealing in a case dating back to 2011.

Police faced the opponents with tear gas in a scene reminiscent of last March's riots.

Barthelemy Dias is one of the main candidates in the mayoral elections taking place in January 2022.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..