South Korea's pavilion at Expo 2020 hosts traditional contests popularized by Netflix's "Squid Game"

South Korea's pavilion at Dubai's Expo 2020 is hosting the traditional children's games popularized by the Netflix most viewed series "Squid Game" – but without the deadly consequences. Participants each day get the chance to play "Dalgona," a game where they try to cut out different shapes from a hard candy. Winners – and even the losers – get a South Korean snack as a reward. Participants also play "Ddakji," in which they try to flip an envelope-shaped paper. But they as well don't get slapped if they lose like the series. "Squid Game" is a brutal Netflix survival drama about desperate adults competing in deadly children's games for a chance to escape severe debt. The show has captivated global audiences since its September becoming Netflix's most-viewed series. The pavilion's games started on Oct. 14 and will be held until Nov. 15. Expo 2020 in Dubai, a world's fair, will be held until March 31.