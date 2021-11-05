Ethiopian government denies feeling under pressure from armed groups

The government in Ethiopia denied being under threat by a new alliance of rebel groups who want to see an end to prime minister's Abiy Ahmed rule.

On Friday, nine rebel groups, led by the TPLF, announced a new alliance against the government and threatened to march towards the capital, Addis Abeba".

"The government is still taking some precautionary measures [in Addis Ababa]. We have credible intelligence indicating that the TPLF might try to orchestrate some sort of havoc within the city. Not only in Addis but other parts of the country as well. So we are taking into account this sort of information", announced Ethiopia's Attorney General, Gedion Timothewos.

In the last few months the TPLF has gained ground in the Amhara region. Retreating from here is a pre-condition for talks according to the Attorney-General.

"[In order to start talks] The TPLF has to withdraw from Amhara and Afar regions where it is brutalising innocent civilians. It has no business, none whatsoever being in these parts of the country", denounced Gedion Timothewos.

For the past year, the Ethiopian government has been involved in fighting in the north of the country against the Tigray People's Liberation Front rebel group.

This group has just announced an alliance with another armed group, the OLA, Oromo Liberation Army.