African leaders push for more justice at COP26

African leaders are continuing to push the international community for more financial justice to adapt to the effects of climate change.

Speaking on Tuesday at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, the head of the African Union, Congolese president Felix Tshisekedi highlighted Africa's plight.

"The Accelerated Adaptation Programme in Africa is a crucial mechanism that is expected to deploy a significant portion of the billion dollars a year promised to developing countries. In conclusion, while we are discussing adaptation and resilience, we also need to protect Africa's forests and oceans that serve as natural carbon sinks. It is time for Africa to be compensated for the good of the planet" said Tshisekedi.

The president of the African Development Bank also delivered a speech at the event.

"Africa loses seven to 15 billion dollars a year due to climate change, which could rise to 50 billion dollars a year by 2040. The continent will need 336 billion dollars to adapt to climate change, and this does not include several billion dollars needed to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen. Africa simply cannot breathe", announced Akinwumi Adesina.

Africa's 54 nations contribute only about 3% of global emissions, a fact that surprises many people when they find out. The continent is also home to 1.3 billion people.