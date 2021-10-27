Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Baby rhino takes first shaky steps at Royal Burgers’ Zoo

Royal Burgers’ Zoo in Arnhem announced happy news that a healthy looking, square lipped rhinoceros was born in the early hours of Tuesday morning, October 26. The latest addition to the zoo was born in a heated enclosure on Tuesday, 26 October, the zoo said. The experienced mother has birthed a total of eight calves, her latest being the fourteenth rhinoceros to be born in Arnhem since 1977. Royal Burgers’ Zoo remains one of Europe’s most successful breeders of square-lipped rhinoceros.

More about
Animals' videos Rhinoceros Netherlands

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..