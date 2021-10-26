Welcome to Africanews

Women protest the world's 'silence' over crisis in Afghanistan

Women activists in Kabul held up signs that read "why is the world watching us die in silence?", protesting the international community's inaction on the crisis in Afghanistan. Around a dozen women risked the wrath of the Taliban, who have banned demonstrations and shut them down using violence since taking power in August, holding banners affirming their "right to education" and "right to work", before the Islamists stopped the press from approaching the march.

