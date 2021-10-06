Ethiopian PM Ahmed announces government reshuffle

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on Wednesday a government reshuffle marked by the replacement of the ministers of Defence and Peace.

The reshuffle takes place against the backdrop of a stalemate in the Tigray region.

The rebels of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) regained control of the region in late June and government troops largely withdrew.

The prime-minister appointed acting head of the regional government in Tigray, Abraham Belay, to the ministry of defence.

Tigray has been plagued by fighting since November last year after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent the Ethiopian army to overthrow the regional authorities of the TPLF.

Since then fighting has also spread to the neighbouring regions of Afar and Amhara.

The UN says the Tigray region is under a de facto blockade as the delivery of humanitarian supplies has been reduced to a trickle.