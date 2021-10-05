Welcome to Africanews

Franco Congolese youngstar aims to feature at the NBA league

Webanyama doing interviews   -  
Oduor, Michael/

By Africanews

with AP

Basketball

Meet one of the future superstars of the sport of basketball - 17-year-old French sensation Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama said he has never felt the "pressure" of excelling on the biggest stage in the premier class of basketball which he is surely destined for - the NBA (National Basketball Association).

"It is not easy every day being different from everyone. But you just get used to it and you get to learn how to turn this into a strength. At a young age, I was mature enough to not get frustrated by like being different than others. I had my struggles, like with my height and all. But, like, it is OK, I got used to it pretty quickly. I cannot imagine my life without basketball. And, yeah, it is more than a passion. It is like a lifestyle," Webanyama said.

At 7-foot-2, with a 7-foot-9 wingspan, a massive standing reach, winglike agility, soft touch from the three-point line, tremendous timing as a shot-blocker and excellent feel as a passer, Wembanyama is considered one of the brightest prospects on court.

Wembanyama has signed a two-year deal with Euroleague side ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne, following seven years of developing his game at LNB Pro A - which is the top-tier men's professional basketball league in France - outfit Nanterre, and said these experiences will "launch me to the top."

