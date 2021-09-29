Tunisia's president appoints first woman as head of government

Tunisia
Tunisian president Kais Saied has appointed the first woman as head of government.
The President has met Najla Bouden Romdhane this Wednesday and tasked her with forming a new government.
"I have decided to task you to form a new government and this is the first time in the history of Tunis that we have a woman as head of government" said Kais Saied.
Last month Tunisians were out in force to demonstrate against the power grab by the president.
The country faces a looming crisis in public finances after years of economic stagnation and political infighting.
The new head of government is a geological engineer with World Bank experience.
Previously she was in charge of implementing World Bank projects at the ministry of education.
