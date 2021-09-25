Kenyan youths protest climate change

Kenya
Dozens of climate activists took to the streets of the western Kenyan city of Kisumu on Friday, joining rallies around the world in demanding leaders take stronger action to curb climate change.
Climate activists in Kenya wanted to raise awareness of the mismanagement of waste, especially along the shores of Lake Victoria where plastic and chemical waste from industries is poisoning the lake.
They marched the streets wearing plastic bottles, sanitary pads or baby diapers all with the aim of raising awareness on using biodegradable products and condemn the use of plastic.
Youth also collected litter along the march.
The rally is part of a worldwide climate strike that includes 1,400 events in 80 countries, according to the Fridays for Futuremovement.
Demonstrations are taking place five weeks ahead of November's crucial UN climate talks in Glasgow.
