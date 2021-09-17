Welcome to Africanews

South Africa: Jacob Zuma's application to rescind prison sentence denied

EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

South Africa

South Africa's highest court on Friday denied an application by former president Jacob Zuma to rescind his sentence of 15 months in jail for contempt of court.

The Constitutional Court judgment upheld its earlier ruling that Zuma should go to prison for refusing to testify at a commission of inquiry into widespread corruption in government and at state-owned companies while he was president of South Africa from 2009-2018.

Zuma was jailed in July but has since been granted medical parole for an undisclosed illness. His release has been questioned by opposition parties who say procedure was not followed.

Friday's judgment was read out by Justice Sisi Khampepe at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg. She said it was a majority decision of 7-2 judges to uphold Zuma's sentence.

Zuma, 79, argued his sentence was improper because, among other things, he had been jailed without trial.

