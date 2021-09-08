Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Real Madrid unveil Camavinga after deadline day move from Rennes

Real Madrid unveil Camavinga after deadline day move from Rennes
  -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP

By Africanews

with AP

Spain

Real Madrid unveiled their new 18-year old signing Eduardo Camavinga on Wednesday.

The French international said it was a pleasure to 'play with such great players' and that he was 'fulfilling a dream.

The French midfielder completed his move from Rennes to Real Madrid on deadline day.

The 18-year old signing might make his debut at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, given that Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti could have a thin midfield after the International break.

Luka Modric is also coming off a groin injury and is expected to be available, while Toni Kroos is not fully fit yet. While Casemiro and Valverde are not back yet.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..