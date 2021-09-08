Real Madrid unveil Camavinga after deadline day move from Rennes

Spain
Real Madrid unveiled their new 18-year old signing Eduardo Camavinga on Wednesday.
The French international said it was a pleasure to 'play with such great players' and that he was 'fulfilling a dream.
The French midfielder completed his move from Rennes to Real Madrid on deadline day.
The 18-year old signing might make his debut at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, given that Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti could have a thin midfield after the International break.
Luka Modric is also coming off a groin injury and is expected to be available, while Toni Kroos is not fully fit yet. While Casemiro and Valverde are not back yet.
