Tokyo store sells kimonos for pets

In the historic district of Asakusa in Tokyo, Yuka Iida, runs the pet accessories store "Adachiya". Adachiya started selling clothes and accessories for dogs and cats in the 1970s, said Iida, the seventh-generation owner of the shop. The 47-year-old, who designs the pet kimonos herself, said she wanted customers to feel the "sense of Asakusa and Japan." Before the pandemic, Iida sold primarily to foreign tourists looking for souvenirs. The original pet outfits sold for around $20 to $50 each. The Tokyo Games, originally planned for 2020, were expected to bring masses of tourists to the city, so Adachiya started preparing Olympics-themed clothes back in 2019. She's been promoting the pet kimonos on Instagram with photos of her customers' pets as well as her own poodle, Mei, who's been modelling in exchange for treats.