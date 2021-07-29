Rare snowfall in Brazil after southern cold snap

A fierce cold snap prompted snowfall in southern Brazil on Wednesday night. More than 30 cities in Rio Grande do Sul state registered the phenomenon, according to weather forecast company Somar Metereologia. Some still had below-freezing temperatures early Thursday. Brazilians in the town of Bom Jesus built a snowman in one of the town squares. Temperatures are expected to keep dropping, with possible snowfall in other states like Paraná and Santa Catarina.