Football: Moroccan right-back Hakimi signs for PSG, most expensive summer transfer

As expected and after several weeks of talks, Achraf Hakimi is finally a player of Paris Saint-Germain! On Tuesday, the Frensh side made official the arrival of the 22-year-old right-back, who has committed until June 2026.

PSG paid 71 million euros (including bonuses) to acquire the services of the Moroccan international, which makes him the most expensive player of this summer.

Trained at Real Madrid and revealed on loan at Borussia Dortmund (2018-2020), the Atlas Lion had joined Inter Milan only last summer and he comes out of a very successful season with the Nerazzurri, greeted by an Italian championship title.

But the Lombardy club decided to sell him because of its financial difficulties. PSG is striking hard to attract a choice recruit in its right flank, identified as a weakness for several seasons.